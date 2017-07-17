Quinn finds new job quickly, after 'retirement' from ECC

Jack Quinn may have retired as President of Erie Community College, but his long and high-profile career took only a short break. Quinn has quickly found a new position with the law firm Barclay Damon.

“I’m fortunate to have had wonderful and varied careers, all based here in Buffalo, and I couldn’t be more excited to become part of this innovative firm," said Quinn, 66.

After graduating college with a master's degree in Education, Quinn began his career as a middle school English teacher in Orchard Park. From there, he worked briefly at Bethlehem Steel before jumping into politics.

He was elected to the Hamburg Town Council and later served as Supervisor, but continued to seek higher office. In 1992, the Republican was elected to the seat of Congressman Henry Nowak and was re-elected five times. Quinn was first appointed President of ECC in 2008 and just retired at the end of June, after nearly 10 years at the helm.

Quinn will now serve in the newly created role of senior advisor for public and community relations for Barclay Damon. The firm said he will be particularly involved with extending the firm’s Western New York presence, in health care and higher education practices, but also will meet with the firm's other 10 offices, located throughout New York and in Toronto, Boston, Newark and Washington, D.C.

“We are thrilled to have Jack join our Buffalo office," said Barclay Damon Managing Partner John Langan. "We couldn’t have asked for a more opportune time to have such a passionate spokesman for the area join our team. Jack is a strong advocate for some of our leading and most innovative practices, and his passion for Western New York perfectly complements our focus on providing increased services to this community.”