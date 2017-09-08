Real estate broker facing prison for failure to warn about lead hazard

A Lockport real estate broker is facing up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine for not providing a lead paint warning notice to a property buyer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 72-year-old RealtyUSA Broker Maureen Walck has pleaded guilty in connection with the sale of a Lockport home built in 1900.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango said the owner knew of the lead hazard and provided documentation to the broker when the house went up for sale in 2014. However, when one buyer dropped out of the sale because of the hazard, Mango said Walck did not provide any warning to the next prospective buyer and maintained the owner knew of no lead hazard.

In September 2015, the new owners learned that their child was diagnosed with lead poisoning.

The plea is the result of an investigation on the part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Walck will be sentenced in December.