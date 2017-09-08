Real estate broker facing prison for failure to warn about lead hazard

By 18 minutes ago

A Lockport real estate broker is facing up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine for not providing a lead paint warning notice to a property buyer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 72-year-old RealtyUSA Broker Maureen Walck has pleaded guilty in connection with the sale of a Lockport home built in 1900.

Credit RealtyUSA

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango said the owner knew of the lead hazard and provided documentation to the broker when the house went up for sale in 2014. However, when one buyer dropped out of the sale because of the hazard, Mango said Walck did not provide any warning to the next prospective buyer and maintained the owner knew of no lead hazard.

In September 2015, the new owners learned that their child was diagnosed with lead poisoning.

The plea is the result of an investigation on the part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Walck will be sentenced in December.

Tags: 
lead
lead paint
RealtyUSA
real estate
real estate broker
Lockport
US Attorney

Related Content

New report offers 'playbook' to prevent and respond to childhood lead exposure

By Annette John-Hall Sep 6, 2017

A new report compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts offers some key findings and recommendations for preventing and responding to the problem of childhood lead exposure.

Investigative Post: City Hall slow to enforce lead measures

By Jul 10, 2017
Dan Telvock

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s plan to combat lead poisoning is off to a slow start. As Investigative Post environmental reporter Dan Telvock found, the pace of execution for the mayor’s plan is slower than many residents expect.


Public invited to share lead poisoning concerns

By Jun 8, 2017

Last year’s lead poisoning crisis in Flint, MI stemmed from that city’s drinking water supply. However, in Buffalo most lead poisoning cases come from lead paint. That will be the topic of conversation Thursday evening at the Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.

Buffalo a "lead hazard hotspot" according to Reuters investigation

By Michael Mroziak Apr 24, 2017
REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

An investigative report released by Reuters News shows the City of Buffalo to be one of the most at-risk cities in the nation for child exposure to lead. Such exposure is linked to hindered learning and behavioral development. While the city and Erie County are making progress, there are fears proposed federal budget cuts could set back prevention efforts.