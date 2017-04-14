Record-breaking year for UB applications

The University at Buffalo says it is having another record-breaking year for applications to the college. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says its a 7.5 percent increase from last year.

"We've been very fortunate this year with students giving UB great attention and applying to part of this experience here," said Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Lee Melvin.

As of April 7, the university has received more than 26,000 applications from future freshman. That's up more than 1,800 from last spring.



"We're seeing a lot of students from around the state, especially geographic data, showing that we've seen an increase all sectors in our New York market. Also, we see an increase in applications from our out of state markets that we've been focusing on, patricianly in the northeast and Midwest areas,” Melvin said.

There is an increase in applications from females and underrepresented minority students. And even with the uncertainty of the country's immigration policy, more international students have applied. Melvin says the next step is getting them enrolled.

"We're pleased that they are still interested, but now we need to reach out a little bit more and let them know that they are welcome on our campus,” Melvin said.

UB has been working to increase its applicant pool, not only looking at students who perform well on SAT and ACT's, but also those who have leadership qualities and diversity to the campus. The application college deadline is May 1. UB is predicting that before the deadline closes out, they could hit the 27,000 application mark.