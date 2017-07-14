Record rains spur high creek levels

Rising water levels continue to be an issue from Thursday's heavy rains. The level of Tonawanda Creek in Batavia was rising Friday morning.

Several roads near Cayuga Creek in Lancaster remain flooded. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning in Batavia until Friday evening.

Buffalo Meteorologist Jim Mitchell tells WBFO News the speed of the creek is why one floods faster than the other.

“It’s forecast now to reach minor flood stage. It’s been creeping up very slowly and that’s what that creek does once it gets to that area because it kind of flattens out so it just takes a while for the water to get into that area. It’s not a very fast-moving creek at that point," Mitchell explained.

Cayuga Creek in Lancaster also reached its fifth-highest water level on record.

Tonawanda Creek in Batavia is forecasted to experience a minor flood from Friday’s record rainfall.

We should be drying out a bit Friday, but more rain showers may return Sunday evening.

“Everybody will dry out tonight, and tomorrow looks like probably the pick day of the week and weekend. Remain dry into at least early Sunday and then chance for some showers and storms come back in later in the day on Sunday," said Mitchell.

Erie County said Bennett Beach in Angola is closed Friday for swimming.