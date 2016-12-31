Recovery search underway after Lake Erie plane crash

The US Coast Guard has announced that it has suspended the search for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie on Thursday night.

The effort has now been officially shifted to a recovery search as opposed to a rescue. Six people were on board when the Cessna Citation 525 took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. John T. Fleming, and executive with the Superior Beverage Company, was piloting the plane as he, his wife and two children along with an adult friend and child were headed for Columbus, Ohio. Contact with the plane was lost shortly after take off.

Fleming is considered to be an experienced pilot.

Cleveland officials and the Coast Guard have scheduled a press conference for later this morning.