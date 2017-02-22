Redevelopment inches closer for old Bethlehem site

Redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel site, in Lackawanna, is another step closer to reality. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved buying nearly 150 acres of the site along Route 5 Thursday. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says, it's an important purchase for the IDA and the County.

"There is very few sites like this in the United States. That have access to water - through a port. That have access to rail. That have access to roads - in a larger industrial-like site. So, I look at this as the beginning of what will be the redevelopment of the Bethlehem Steel site. For 100 years it was prime economic development and jobs for this region. And going forward it will be once again," Poloncarz said.

The $5.7 million-dollar cost of the property is being paid for with federal, state and county funds. Poloncarz says site preparation work should get underway by the end of the year.

