Reed met by boisterous crowds at town hall meetings

Republican Congressman Thomas Reed was greeted by scores of boisterous protesters Saturday at town hall meetings in Western New York.

The crowd at a senior center in Ashville was so large that Reed's meeting was moved outside. Many in the crowd held signs opposing Donald Trump's presidency.

Reed remained cheerful as he fielded questions on Social Security, gun rights, abortion and the president's refusal to release his income tax returns. And he was jeered when he brought up repealing the Affordable Care Act.

"What I have heard is democracy," Reed said. "And what I've heard is hopefully a willingness by many to come together and find solutions."

Reed held a total of four town meetings in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

Meanwhile, his Western New York Republican colleague, Chris Collins, is refusing to hold town hall meetings, saying they're unproductive and that he prefers meeting with people one on one.