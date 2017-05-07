Reed met with boos for health care vote

Republican Congressman Tom Reed received an earful from constituents Saturday over his vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He was booed during a town hall meeting Saturday in Chautauqua County.

But Reed defended his vote, saying there is "misinformation" about the replacement bill that narrowly passed the House of Representatives.

Some residents brought signs that said "Repeal and Replace Tom Reed" and "Reed Took Away Pre-Existing Coverage."

Attendees at an earlier town hall in Cattaraugus County said they're afraid they'll lose coverage for pre-existing conditions, including cancer and diabetes.

Reed told them he hopes the new health bill will bring down costs. He said the current law is collapsing.

