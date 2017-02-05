Refugees and immigrants seek answers to legal questions

Refugees and immigrants in the Buffalo area met with attorneys and other experts Saturday at a question and answer session at Jericho Road on Barton Street.

The situation is continually changing. Overnight, an appeals court denied a stay of a lower court's ruling blocking the President's executive order on immigration.

With no clear answers, attorney Molly Deacon, a member of the Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Erie County Bar Association, said it can be difficult to give advice.

Still, Deacon said Saturday's turnout shows just how much people care about refugee rights.

"A lot of people feel safe coming here to ask questions," Deacon said. "Buffalo is welcoming."

Sunday, some in our community will continue their protest against President Trump when they rally at 1:00 at Columbus Park West in solidarity with local refugees and Muslims.