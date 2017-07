Buffalo will play host to the world's largest youth Gaelic Games this month. More than 3,000 youth athletes will compete in Gaelic football, hurling, and other Irish field events at the West Seneca Soccer Complex July 27-30. Visitors from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend and, for the occasion, a rare public exhibit is being mounted to honor one of Ireland’s most influential and celebrated writers and showcase one of Buffalo's literary treasures.

WBFO Arts & Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett reports