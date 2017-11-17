Report reveals barriers in the life-span of women

The WNY Women's Foundation released a new report on barriers girls and women are facing. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says this report features stories from women young and old.

“Every woman and girl will found herself in this report, some way, somehow. There are pieces that will stand out to all of us,” said Kristen Luppino-Gholston, director of Community Initiates and Investments at the WNY Women's Foundation.

The Pathways To Progress, Volume 2 report offers the life span of a woman to demonstrate barriers females face at different times of the lives.

“So we look at a young girl, an adolescent girl, a young adult, an adult woman and a woman of experience and each of those women is named in the report,” noted Luppino-Gholston.

Luppino-Gholston tells WBFO the report "sets a frame work" to education the community and issues and to take action to change the negative barriers.

“We have issues of gender overlaid and compounded by issues of race and issues of socioeconomic status and class, poverty, education, income, trauma – all of these things intersect over the lives of women,” remarked Luppino-Gholston.

The latest data was collected over a year in Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties. It also used on-line "data hub" material. The report points to the importance of early childhood education.

“85% of the brains core structure is developed by age four. The startling fact that I learned or uncovered in this process – that only 9% of public investment in education and development are dedicated to that age,” Luppino-Gholston explained.

For adult woman the wage gap becomes a major issue as they age into retirement.

“In Western New York, for every 100 men or 85 years old there are 212 women – 82% chance of outliving her financial assets in retirement. We have more older women, and they have less money going into retirement. They're living longer and outliving and outliving their financial assets and this is a major problem,” described Luppino-Gholston.

New York State Assembly woman Crystal Peoples-Stokes is pledging, who also chairs the New York State Women's Caucus, has pledged to present the findings to the entire caucus.