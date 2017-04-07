Report: Sabres' Okposo discharged from hospital

According to a report Friday, Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has been released from a local hospital's neurosurgical intensive care unit.

The report, from WIVB-TV, is based on a source with knowledge of the situation. The team has not confirmed the report.

Okposo has been at Buffalo General Hospital since Sunday with an undisclosed illness. Earlier this week Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said he was "very concerned" about the 28-year-old forward.

Okposo came to Buffalo as a free agent last summer from the New York Islanders. He has tallied 19 goals and 26 assists in 65 games in his first season in Buffalo. Okposo will miss the team's final two games this weekend, road contests against Florida and Tampa Bay.