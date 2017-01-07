Report states Bills are in market for new quarterback

An ESPN report is indicating that the Buffalo Bills will be parting ways with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The report is authored by Adam Schefter, and if it is true, it runs counter to statements made by Bills general manager Doug Whaley earlier this week. At a news conference, Whaley stated that a decision about Taylor's future with the team would be made once a new head coach was in place. That search is ongoing.

Taylor will be owed nearly $31 million if the Bills pick up the option on his contract.