While Governor Andrew Cuomo has hailed his administration's multi-billion dollar economic development investment in Upstate New York, the number of jobs produced by the effort sits well below national averages. That's part of the findings from a series of reports led by Investigative Post. Editor Jim Heaney discussed the series with WBFO.

Jim Heaney of Investigative Post talked with WBFO about a series of reports examining the effectiveness of state economic development efforts.