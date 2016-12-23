Researchers explore signs of regional climate change

By 22 hours ago

Climate change is an issue of concern for many around the world. Scientists say the signs are everywhere. Here in the Great Lakes region, the evidence of regional climate change can be seen in every day.


The Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center in Michigan is a group that specializes in presenting climate change information specific to this area. Researcher Laura Briley is from the center. She says one sure sign of regional climate change can be found in the water.

“The lakes themselves, are actually changing,” she said. “Water temperatures have been increasing and in some cases increasing at a faster rate than air temperatures.”

Briley says other signs of climate change in the Great Lakes basin include severe storms, increased precipitation and reduced ice cover on the lakes.

For more information about the research at the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center visit http://glisa.umich.edu/

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Angelica A. Morrison

