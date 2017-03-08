Restaurants are off to another tough year

Last year was one of the worst for the restaurant industry. The number of restaurants per million people hit a 10-year low, and traffic for most categories was lousy, especially in casual dining. And this year's not off to a great start. Overall traffic was down another 2.5 percent in January, according to TDn2K. With grocery prices falling and prepared foods and delivery on the rise, diners need a really good reason to leave the house. And restaurants are struggling to give them one.

