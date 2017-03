Best Buy released earnings this week, at a time when retailers are concerned about the imposition of a border adjustment tax. The National Retail Federation has launched a media campaign hoping to win consumers over by pointing out how costs of everyday purchases will go up. The TV ad is airing on "Fox and Friends" and "Saturday Night Live" this week, chosen, no doubt, to influence another key area of power: the president.

