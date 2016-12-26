Retiring Judge Penny Wolfgang looks back on life behind bench and community

For decades, Judge Penny Wolfgang has been a fixture in Western New York's legal community. But the State Supreme Court Judge has also been a fixture with many community causes and even had a minor part - as herself - in a Hollywood film. Wolfgang reflected as she reluctantly heads into retirement.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak interviews Judge Penny Wolfgang, who because of her age has retired, as required by law, from her role as State Supreme Court Justice.

A native New Yorker, Penny Wolfgang aspired to act before she entered law school. During her senior year, she met her future husband, the late Michael Wolfgang, who was from Niagara Falls.

After marrying, they eventually came to Western New York, where she began her law career. She was elected Erie County Court Judge in 1978 and later moved behind the bench at the state level. Over her lengthy tenure as a judge, Wolfgang has presided over countless cases. Some, though, are more memorable than others.

"A lot of them I remember because of the tragedy and because of the victims, the nature of the victims or unfortunately the violence," she said.

She told WBFO during a one-on-one conversation in her office that while it was difficult at times, she worked hard at keeping her personal emotions out of her decision making. She appreciated the communications from victims' families, though, that helped her see the people involved in cases as human beings.

"I have received many letters. I have received pictures, pictures of children, pictures of family reunions, photographs of people getting married," Wolfgang said. "All the most personal and, I would say, emotional aspects have been in front of me as far as victims go and as far as sentencing goes."

Wolfgang has also been a longtime fixture in many community causes. For nearly a quarter century, she has served on the Board of Directors for the Kelly For Kids Foundations, established by former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.

And yes, she did get a chance to get into acting while serving on the bench. She played herself in Vincent Gallo's film "Buffalo '66." She recalled auditioning for the role, telling WBFO that Gallo had instructed her to act like a judge who was sentencing somebody.

"He turned to the person next to him and said 'that seems so real!' And the person next to him said 'she's a real judge!'" Wolfgang said with a smile. "I did get the part."