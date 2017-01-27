Reward offered for info on animal stabbing

An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in finding whoever stabbed a pig that was found bleeding in the Village of Sloan.

Mid-afternoon on January 12, Cheektowaga Animal Control officers received a call from Rutland Avenue reporting a farm pig in a yard alive and walking, but bleeding profusely. SPCA investigators rushed the pig to the its on-site infirmary, where emergency surgery was performed. The pig survived and is residing at the SPCA.

PETA offered the reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest and cruelty to animals conviction of whoever was responsible. PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien says the group wants to make sure the attacker is held accountable and does not hurt again.



Lead SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and Cheektowaga Animal Control Officer Aaron Kandefer suggested the pig was intentionally stabbed due to the appearance and depth of the wounds. Officers spoke with residents of the neighborhood, but obtained no tips.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SPCA at 716-629-3520.