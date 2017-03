The former Bills coach is landing the TV gig many expected he would get after being fired.

Ryan will be part of ESPN's NFL Countdown this season. Over the years he developed a reputation as a players' coach and media favorite.

Ryan went 15-16 in two seasons with the Bills and 46-50 overall as a head coach.

He is still owed $16.5 million on the five-year contract he signed with the Bills in 2015.