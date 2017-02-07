Riverside bar shut down after shooting, other violence

City officials in Buffalo have shut down a bar where a man was shot outside in the latest of dozens of incidents reported at the tavern over the past year.

The city issued a cease and desist order Monday to the owners of Maggie's Bar and Grill, where Buffalo police say a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning. He has been treated at a hospital and released.

Officials say the establishment, located at 715 Military Road in Riverside, was the subject of 40 police calls over the past year because of fights and assaults, including some that involved knives and guns.

Mayor Byron Brown says the owners can apply to reopen immediately, but he does not believe that will happen until they can prove that they can operate the business and ensure the safety of its patrons.

