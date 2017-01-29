Road crews clear roads after Saturday night snowfall

A burst of lake effect snow hit the Metro Buffalo region for a time Saturday night. The bands have since moved back south into ski country.

Roads crews have spent the overnight hours removing snow. Major roads are just wet. But some side streets may be snow covered and slippery.

A lake effect snow warning continues in southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Allegany Counties through 7:00 Sunday night. Another two to four inches could fall in ski country during the day with additional accumulations this evening before the snow tapers off.

The wintry conditions were the likely cause of a Friday afternoon car crash on Route 242 in Ellicottville that left two people dead.