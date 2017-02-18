Robbery suspect arrested Friday night

Myquan Pringle was taken into custody Friday night after running from police at a traffic stop.

The 23 year old had an active arrest warrant for second degree robbery in Niagara Falls.

Police said once they asked Pringle for identification, he took off on foot and entered the rear of 310 Lockport Street.

He was found armed with a hatchet on the second floor of an apartment building. The Niagara County Sheriff's office and the New York State Police responded for assistance.

No further incident took place beyond that. Charges are currently pending.