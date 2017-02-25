Rochester area woman facing child porn charges

By 8 minutes ago

A Rochester area woman will be spending time behind bars for producing child pornography.

An investigation by federal, county and city law enforcement agencies identified 36-year-old Megan McDonald of Irondequoit as the source of the illegal material. She has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Credit Online Screen Grab / WBFO News

This investigation followed the conviction of Jason Cortese for the possession of child pornography and for persuading a 12-year-old to engage in sexually explicit activities.

Cortese was found to have received images from McDonald.

Tags: 
local
child pornography
Megan McDonald
Irondequoit
Rochester
Jason Cortese
Sentence