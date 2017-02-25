Rochester area woman facing child porn charges

A Rochester area woman will be spending time behind bars for producing child pornography.

An investigation by federal, county and city law enforcement agencies identified 36-year-old Megan McDonald of Irondequoit as the source of the illegal material. She has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

This investigation followed the conviction of Jason Cortese for the possession of child pornography and for persuading a 12-year-old to engage in sexually explicit activities.

Cortese was found to have received images from McDonald.