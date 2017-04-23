Rochester man killed in Skydiving accident

The Orleans County Sheriff's Department is investigating a skydiving accident that occurred in the Town of Barre  Saturday night.

30-year-old Erick Miller of Rochester was killed in a skydiving accident at Pask Road near Pine Hill around 7:30 p.m. Miller and another man he jumped with were members of the WNY Skydiving Club. When the other man reached the ground, he was unable to locate Miller. Miller was found less than a mile away in a field.  Deputies say he died at the scene.

Miller is described as an experienced skydiver with more than 700 jumps. Authorities are investigating the reason behind the accident.

