Rochester man shot and killed in West Seneca

A Rochester man was shot and killed in West Seneca Saturday night.

The 54-year-old victim was shot multiple times at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex on Meyer Road where a girls basketball tournament was taking place.

Police have not identified the victim, who was pronounced dead at the Erie County Medical Center.

But a suspect is under arrest. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Lewis of Rochester is charged with second degree murder.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a fight involving the victim and Lewis at the end of a game.