Rochester trio arrested in Batavia heist

Three Rochester residents have been arrested after a heist at a Batavia store and an attempt to flee from authorities.

Twenty-five year old Shabre Young, 23-year-old Davion Jackson and 40-year-old Jeremy Siplin are facing multiple charges in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Kohl's Department Store. Members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police caught the suspects after a high-speed car chase.

Young is also facing a slew of driving infractions. All three have been arraigned.