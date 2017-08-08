Roswell back on U.S. News 'Best Hospitals' list

Roswell Park Cancer Institute has been named a 2017-18 Best Hospital for cancer by U.S. News & World Report, while three other local hospitals were ranked high-performing.

“For nearly three decades, we’ve strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” noted Ben Harder, Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties.”

Roswell ranked 33rd among nearly 900 cancer hospitals reviewed nationwide and was also recognized as high-performing within the categories of urology and lung cancer surgery. It had been knocked out of the national top 50 last year.

Among other local hospitals, although it did not make the Best Hospitals list, Buffalo General Medical Center was ranked high-performing in nine categories: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and neurology/neurosurgery,

Three Catholic Health System hospitals also ranked high-performing in particular categories: Kenmore Mercy in hip replacement and knee replacement, Mercy in colon cancer surgery and heart bypass surgery and Sisters of Charity in heart failure.

To compile the rankings, U.S. News reviewed data from the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey Database, the National Cancer Institute, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, among other sources. The list is compiled from data from nearly 5,000 medical centers, and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians nationwide.

Rankings also incorporate such indicators as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing care, as well as each center’s reputation and available medical technologies.