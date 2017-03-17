Roswell Park bracing for potential federal funding cuts

By 1 hour ago

What is the future of research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute without federal cash to pay for the research? That is the question proposed cuts by the Trump Administration has raised.

The Trump budget proposal calls for major cuts in medical research, but increases defense spending and other administration priorities. Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson says details at this moment are so vague it is hard to specify the effects of the cuts, but they are proposed at a time when medical research is already recovering from the cuts from the Great Recession.

Credit Chris Caya / WBFO News

"To find those innovative approaches that are going to help so many people, we just can't gut this," Johnson says. "We're in a very exciting time in our country, as far as discoveries. We're on the cusp of some very, very exciting immunotherapy approaches, many of them they're working on at Roswell Park."

Johnson says the new cuts may mean difficulty for young scientists just moving into research at a time when there are not the grants, for example, from the National Institutes of Health, which she says are essential to the cancer center.

"We have over $80 million in grant funding from various sources and over half of that is from the NIH," Johnson says. "So cuts in that, you're just cutting out the feet out from under us. These are people that are doing work to find cures for cancer and can't do their work without these grants, that we get from the NIH."

Johnson says Roswell Park and cancer centers around the country will be pushing members of Congress to block those cuts - members like Clarence Republican Chris Collins, an investor in medical research and supporter of Roswell Park. She says the worst-case scenario of the cuts would be some layoffs.

Tags: 
roswell park cancer institute
research
NIH
National Institutes of Health
donald trump
Chris Collins

Related Content

Budget calls for continued funding for Roswell

By WBFO Newsroom Mar 27, 2012
WBFO News file photo

The proposed budget in Albany offers a new game plan for state support of Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo indicated state funding for Roswell would come to an end by 2014, but budget negotiations have given the cancer research facility a reprieve, of sorts.

The spending proposal calls for Roswell Park to develop a plan for independent operation by 2014. 

No end date for state funding has been given.

Despite Trump tweets about Cuban normalization, Roswell Park partnership moves full speed ahead

By Michael Mroziak Dec 5, 2016
WBFO file photo

Despite recently tweeted threats by President-Elect Donald Trump to reverse efforts to normalize U.S. relations with Cuba, Roswell Park Cancer Institute is moving full speed ahead with its Cuban partner, the Center for Molecular Immunology, to test a lung cancer vaccine. 


Magazine ranks Roswell Park among best U.S. cancer centers

By Dave DeLuca Jul 21, 2015

Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute has again been named one of the country's best cancer hospitals. A new ranking from U.S News and World Report ranks Roswell #43 in the nation, up from #50 last year.