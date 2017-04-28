Roswell Park Care Network to construct new oncology center in Southtowns

By Michael Mroziak 56 minutes ago

Three prominent names in Buffalo-area health care are uniting to construct a new radiation oncology center in the Southtowns.


Known as the Roswell Park Care Network, it involves the Buffalo-based cancer institute along with Buffalo Medical Group and Catholic Health. Representatives of the network joined to break ground on the future center, which will be located on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park.

Heavy equipment stands by while under a tent, a rendition of a future radiation oncology center is displayed. The Roswell Park Cancer Network, which partners the cancer institute with Buffalo Medical Group and Catholic Health, is constructing the new center, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2018.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Those involved with the partnership say the new center will provide comprehensive care for cancer patients living in the Southtowns, while offering them a more convenient location. Dr. Thomas Schwaab, with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, says their downtown campus is the ideal place for treatment but there are circumstances under which this new center will be a good alternative.

"We realize that if you are a patient living in the Southtowns and you're stuck in a snowstorm in November and you need to come for your daily radiation treatments, you're not going to want to come to downtown Buffalo to get radiation treatment," Dr. Schwaab said.

Among those speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony was Madonna McCarthy. The Hamburg resident was treated for breast cancer. She admitted being "lucky" with her treatment schedule, because it was outside of rush hours and not burdened by inclement weather.

Madonna McCarthy, a breast cancer survivor from Hamburg, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a future radiation oncology center in Orchard Park.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"I'm cancer-free right now and I certainly pray that I will never need cancer treatment again," McCarthy said. "But if I do, or if my friends or family do, I would absolutely recommend that they take advantage of the new facility that will be built right here."

The 5,000-square-foot center is expected to be completed some time in the first half of 2018.

