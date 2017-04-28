Roswell Park Care Network to construct new oncology center in Southtowns

Three prominent names in Buffalo-area health care are uniting to construct a new radiation oncology center in the Southtowns.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Known as the Roswell Park Care Network, it involves the Buffalo-based cancer institute along with Buffalo Medical Group and Catholic Health. Representatives of the network joined to break ground on the future center, which will be located on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park.

Those involved with the partnership say the new center will provide comprehensive care for cancer patients living in the Southtowns, while offering them a more convenient location. Dr. Thomas Schwaab, with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, says their downtown campus is the ideal place for treatment but there are circumstances under which this new center will be a good alternative.

"We realize that if you are a patient living in the Southtowns and you're stuck in a snowstorm in November and you need to come for your daily radiation treatments, you're not going to want to come to downtown Buffalo to get radiation treatment," Dr. Schwaab said.

Among those speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony was Madonna McCarthy. The Hamburg resident was treated for breast cancer. She admitted being "lucky" with her treatment schedule, because it was outside of rush hours and not burdened by inclement weather.

"I'm cancer-free right now and I certainly pray that I will never need cancer treatment again," McCarthy said. "But if I do, or if my friends or family do, I would absolutely recommend that they take advantage of the new facility that will be built right here."

The 5,000-square-foot center is expected to be completed some time in the first half of 2018.