Route 400 crash sends two people to ECMC

The Erie County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit spent overnight at the scene of a Monday two-vehicle crash on Route 400 northbound that sent a pregnant woman and another man to the hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies arrived at Route 400 about one mile before Transit Road in Elma. The Sheriff's Department says deputies found a pick-up truck off the road and a pregnant female in her minivan breathing but unresponsive.

The 22-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and at 11-30 was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight. She remains there with numerous and serious injuries.

The 25-year-old male driver of the pickup truck sustained what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ECMC via ambulance.

Route 400 northbound between Jamison and Transit roads remained closed through the Tuesday morning commute due to a large debris field and the crash unit’s investigation. The Sheriff's Department says no charges have been filed at this time.