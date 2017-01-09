The rush to get health care before it changes

By Karen Shakerdge 1 hour ago

The number of New Yorkers signing up for health insurance through the state health exchange continues to climb. In recent weeks nearly 3.5 million people enrolled in plans.

It is just about a month away from the Open Enrollment period wrapping up and participation in the state’s official health plan Marketplace, has increased more than 22 percent compared to last year.

The New York State Department of Health released numbers showing Marketplace sign-ups are on the rise -- despite growing confusion about what will happen to the Affordable Care Act in the coming years. Almost 18 percent of the state’s entire population is enrolled in plans through the exchange.

Last week Governor Andrew Cuomo  released a statement about the potential impact of an Affordable Care Act repeal. He said that since its implementation, the ACA has become a powerful tool to lower the cost of health insurance for local governments and New Yorkers. Cuomo said it is essential that the federal government “does not jeopardize the health and livelihoods of millions of working families."

State officials have estimated that over 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose health coverage and there would be a $3.7 billion impact to the state budget if the ACA is repealed.

Open Enrollment goes until January 31st.

Poll: Most Americans Say Don't Repeal Obamacare Without A Replacement

By Jan 6, 2017

An overwhelming majority of people disapprove of Republican lawmakers' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having a ready replacement for the health care law, according to a poll released Friday.

And judging by the letter-writing and lobbying in the first week of the new congressional session, many health care and business groups agree.

FACT CHECK: Once Again, Lawmakers Are Stretching The Facts On Obamacare

By Scott Horsley Jan 5, 2017

President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence were both on Capitol Hill Wednesday, making competing cases for and against Obama's signature health care law. Republicans have promised to make repeal of the Affordable Care Act their first order of business, once they control both Congress and the White House.

NYS health exchange expected to change in Trump presidency

By Nov 11, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

While New York would not be as greatly affected as other states if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, there could be some changes to the health exchange. Republicans, controlling the House, Senate and soon the presidency are now positioned to repeal President Obama’s healthcare law.