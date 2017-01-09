The rush to get health care before it changes

The number of New Yorkers signing up for health insurance through the state health exchange continues to climb. In recent weeks nearly 3.5 million people enrolled in plans.

It is just about a month away from the Open Enrollment period wrapping up and participation in the state’s official health plan Marketplace, has increased more than 22 percent compared to last year.

The New York State Department of Health released numbers showing Marketplace sign-ups are on the rise -- despite growing confusion about what will happen to the Affordable Care Act in the coming years. Almost 18 percent of the state’s entire population is enrolled in plans through the exchange.

Last week Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement about the potential impact of an Affordable Care Act repeal. He said that since its implementation, the ACA has become a powerful tool to lower the cost of health insurance for local governments and New Yorkers. Cuomo said it is essential that the federal government “does not jeopardize the health and livelihoods of millions of working families."

State officials have estimated that over 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose health coverage and there would be a $3.7 billion impact to the state budget if the ACA is repealed.

Open Enrollment goes until January 31st.