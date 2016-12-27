Ryan brothers out, Lynn to lead as interim Bills head coach

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday afternoon that Head Coach Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the team.

In a statement released by the Bills, team owner Terry Pegula said, "I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

Ryan's removal follows the Bills' 34-31 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon, taking the team completely out of running for the NFL playoffs.

“Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York,” said Pegula.

Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn – a 17-year NFL veteran, now in his second season with the Bills – will serve as interim head coach during the team's one remaining matchup in the 2016-2017 season. They take on the New York Jets in an away game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.

The Bills also announced Ryan's brother and Assistant Head Coach for Defense Rob Ryan was relived of his duties.

This story is developing. Stay tuned to WBFO News for more updates.

