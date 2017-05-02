Sabres awarded NHL scouting combine for next two years

By 15 hours ago

The NHL's pre-draft scouting combine is staying in Buffalo through 2019.

Credit WBFO's Michael Mroziak

The league announced it awarded the Buffalo Sabres a two-year extension to continue hosting the combine at its downtown arena and neighboring HarborCenter hotel/rink complex.

The Sabres began hosting the annual late-spring event in 2015 after the combine had previously been held at a suburban-Toronto convention center.

The construction of the $200 million, two-rink HarborCenter spurred the Sabres' bid because of its training and meeting-room facilities and proximity to hotels. NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr refers to the complex as an "all-encompassing'' venue for teams to test and interview the top 100-plus draft-eligible prospects invited to participate.

This year's combine runs from May 29 through June 3.

Tags: 
Buffalo Sabres
harborcenter
nhl
scouting

Related Content

Pegula explains Sabres firings, says team needs new leadership

By Michael Mroziak Apr 21, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Buffalo Sabres co-owner Terry Pegula says the hockey franchise is in need of improved discipline, structure and communication. At a Friday morning news conference, he explained that is what led to the decision to fire head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.


Sabres clean house, fire Murray and Bylsma

By & Apr 20, 2017
File photo

The Buffalo Sabres fired both general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma Thursday, in a stunning move by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.