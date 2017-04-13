Sabres GM discusses disappointment in the season that was

By Michael Mroziak 1 hour ago

Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray held his end-of-season news conference Wednesday, looking back on a hockey season that he readily admitted was a disappointing one.


The Sabres, whose players cleared out their lockers on Monday, have now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight year.

Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray meets with reporters Wednesday inside KeyBank Center.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

"I just want everybody to know that, top-to-bottom in the organization, we understand it was a very disappointing season," Murray said in his opening remarks. "I'm the general manager, so I guess that's top of the food chain when it comes to hockey. So, I stand here and take full responsibility for our position, our standings and how it finished."

The team finished last place in the National Hockey League's Atlantic Division, with two fewer wins than the previous season and three less points in the standings compared to 2015-16. While the team took a collective downturn, Murray believes individual players showed progress.

"I think Jack Eichel took big steps," he said. "I think that Sam (Reinhart) took steps. I think (Jake) McCabe and (Rasmus) Ristolainen, especially in the first half of the year or first two-thirds of the year, took big steps. I believe there was big progression from an individual player standpoint."

But with the team missing yet another postseason, Murray stated that he is aware of the community's frustration. 

He also told reporters that Dan Bylsma remains his head coach, though he wants him to demand more from the players.

Murray says a top-to-bottom organizational review is forthcoming. He is also scheduled to meet with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula in Florida next week.

"I'm sure I'm going to be reviewed. I'm sure I'm being reviewed right now, as I should be."

Tags: 
Buffalo Sabres
Behind the Bench
Tim Murray
national hockey league

