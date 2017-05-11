Sabres hire Jason Botterill as new general manager

The Buffalo Sabres have hired Jason Botterill to be the team's new general manager, in a move that has been expected for some time.

Botterill comes to Buffalo from Pittsburgh, where he has spent the last ten seasons, most recently as Associate General Manager. He takes over the GM job from Tim Murray, who was fired last month, along with head coach Dan Bylsma.

Botterill's Penguins won two Stanley Cups in his time in Pittsburgh and are currently in contention for another, having reached the conference finals Wednesday night.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula, in a statement, says Botterill's "hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out" in the interview process.

"Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal."

Botterill, a native of Edmonton, is a former Sabres player, having spent three seasons with the organization in the early 2000s. He is now the eighth general manager in Sabres history. One of his first jobs will be to choose a new head coach.

He will be formally introduced at a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.