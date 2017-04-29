Sabres hope for draft lottery luck tonight

The NHL Draft Lottery is tonight. With the Sabres out of the playoffs yet again, they are in the running for a top pick.

Buffalo is currently slated to pick sixth in this years draft, but have a 23.4% chance of picking in the top 3.

Two years ago Sabres fans waited anxiously in hopes of winning the top pick in the lottery. They did not. Buffalo ended up selecting Jack Eichel second overall, with Connor McDavid going first to the Edmonton Oilers. The journey to the 2015 draft was a memorable one.

The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery takes place at 8 PM. For updates of the event, follow Bill Hoppe on Twitter @BillHoppeNHL.