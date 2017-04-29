Sabres hope for draft lottery luck tonight

By 1 hour ago

The NHL Draft Lottery is tonight. With the Sabres out of the playoffs yet again, they are in the running for a top pick.

Buffalo is currently slated to pick sixth in this years draft, but have a 23.4% chance of picking in the top 3.

Two years ago Sabres fans waited anxiously in hopes of winning the top pick in the lottery. They did not. Buffalo ended up selecting Jack Eichel second overall, with Connor McDavid going first to the Edmonton Oilers. The journey to the 2015 draft was a memorable one.

The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery takes place  at 8 PM. For updates of the event, follow Bill Hoppe on Twitter @BillHoppeNHL.

Tags: 
Buffalo Sabres
Bill Hoppe
nhl
Draft
2017 NHL Draft
2017 NHL Draft Lottery
Lottery

Related Content

Pegula explains Sabres firings, says team needs new leadership

By Michael Mroziak Apr 21, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Buffalo Sabres co-owner Terry Pegula says the hockey franchise is in need of improved discipline, structure and communication. At a Friday morning news conference, he explained that is what led to the decision to fire head coach Dan Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray.


Sabres clean house, fire Murray and Bylsma

By & Apr 20, 2017
File photo

The Buffalo Sabres fired both general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma Thursday, in a stunning move by team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.


Behind The Bench: Season over, Bylsma's status uncertain

By Apr 14, 2017

On the season finale of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about General Manager Tim Murray's end-of-season press conference and lingering uncertainty over the future of head coach Dan Bylsma. Also, what does Murray need to do in the offseason to get the team back to the playoffs, after a sixth consecutive season on the golf course?