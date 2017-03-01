Sabres stay put on NHL's trade deadline day

Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray says he made calls and took a few, but when the National Hockey League's trading deadline came and went Wednesday afternoon, there were no big deals to announce.


The Sabres are currently on a four-game losing streak and are six points out of the last available NHL playoff position. Several players, including Dmitry Kulikov, Brian Gionta and Cody Franson, were rumored to be candidates for deals.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, the league's deadline, Murray spoke about the day's efforts, admitting some surprise he was unable to get a deal done.

"I took calls. I took every call on everybody," he said. "That's what I'm here to do."

Murray revealed he did get inquiries about forward Evander Kane, who overcame off-ice troubles several months ago to become one of the team's hottest goal scorers of late. In spite of the calls, Murray didn't find any offers to his liking.

"I believe in fair trades. I've said that all along," he said. "I don't take any pride in making a trade and then having you guys write after that Tim got the better of that GM. That's not what I'm about. I'm just about being fair. I think I am. I think I know the value of players. I couldn't make a trade."

He also revealed that he honored the wishes of Gionta, a Rochester native and team captain, and did not move him. 

The Sabres did complete a trade on Tuesday but it involved minor league players. Buffalo sent forward Daniel Catenacci to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Mat Bodie. 

