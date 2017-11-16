Salamanca High School's ‘whiz kid’

A Salamanca School student is a 'whiz' at naming capital cities.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley had a chance to talk with the 8th grader Kendell Valvo, his teacher Adam Bennett and Salamanca High School principal Chris Siebert.

Salamanca High School teacher Adam Bennett quizzes 8th grader Kendell Valvo in a YouTube video.
Credit WBFO News photo from YouTube video

