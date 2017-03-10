Salvation Army assisting people still without power following wind storm

Cold weather is further complicating a power outage that still affected thousands of Western New Yorkers on Friday. The Salvation Army has stepped in to assist those in need of a warm place while they wait for the restoration of utility services.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

Salvation Army personnel were offering help at established local warming stations, providing food and other basic needs, said Major Thomas Applin. The organization has also opened its Lockport center to the public.

"We opened the shelter yesterday. It continues to be open," said Major Applin. "We've seen a few individuals in and out, using it as a warming shelter."

Applin noted that the center was also available for people still affected by the blackout to recharge mobile phones.

According to Major Applin, the Salvation Army was also reaching out to power crews still working in the field, offering them water, coffee and meals, if desired. Major Applin noted that many of the individuals still working on the line have come in from out of town.

"It's no so much that they can't afford to take care of themselves. It's the inconvenience of getting off the lines," he said. "If we can, we send canteens out and try to assist them."