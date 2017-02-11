Sargento issues recall of cheeses

Sargento Foods, Incorporated is recalling a number of its dairy products due to possible contamination.

No illnesses have been reported, but some cheeses are thought to have come in contact with a strain of Listeria. The recall initially targeted packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese. More items were added to the list as they were packaged on the same production line.

More information at the Sargento website, https://info.sargetno.com/

Her is a list identifying all of the products recalled.

Sargento Ultra Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 ounce packages, sell by date: April, 12 and May 10, 2017. UPC: 4610000228

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 ounce packages, sell by date: June 14 and July 12, 2017,. UPC: 4610040041

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 ounce packages, sell by date: 11JUN17B, UPC: 4610000109

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 ounce packages, sell by dates: 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B, 10JUL17B, UPC: 4610000108

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 ounce packages, sell by dates: H14JUN17, F28JUN17, D28JUN17, UPC: 4610040002

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 ounce packages, sell by date: F05JUL17, UPC: 4610040014

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 ounce packages, sell by date: F05JUL17, UPC: 4610040076