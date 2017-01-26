Scajaquada Creek restoration underway

The air along Scajaquada Creek, and some park lakes in Buffalo, should be easier to breathe soon. A restoration project is underway that should help eliminate odor and other problems along the waterway.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on the effort to clean up one of the city's polluted waterways.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the $3 million project was held in the Chapel, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, on Wednesday. Construction is being led by the Buffalo Sewer Authority. Its General Manager, OJ McFoy says, the project involves dredging and removing polluted sediment from the creek bed that runs through Forest Lawn, Delaware Park and past the Buffalo History Museum.

"Once the dredging and sediment removal activities are completed we will set our sights on the living infrastructure. We will install stone diverters and recreate wetlands to improve the creek's resiliency during wet and dry weather," McFoy said.

Invasive species will also be replaced with native plantings. And McFoy says an additional trash boom will be installed to keep out debris.

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper, Executive Director, Jill Jedlicka says, cleaning up Scajaquada Creek will be hard. But Jedlicka says the Buffalo River was harder.



"The successful implementation of the Buffalo River has kind of broken through the stigma that comes with an environmental project. This is not an environmental project. This is a project that is going to contribute to the quality of life of the residents of Buffalo, the ecological health of our drinking water supply, and the strength of our economy. You can't buy that. You can't create that. We have that blessing here. And it is our due diligence and our responsibility to take care of these resources," Jedlicka said.

Mayor Byron Brown said, restoring Scajaquada Creek will enhance the visitor experience in Forest Lawn, and along Hoyt Lake and Mirror Lake.

