School Board demands Paladino's resignation

By WBFO News 2 hours ago
  • The Buffalo School Board voted in front of a packed audience in Common Council chambers to oust Carl Paladino from the board.
    The Buffalo School Board voted in front of a packed audience in Common Council chambers to oust Carl Paladino from the board.
    Jonny Moran / WBFO News

The Buffalo School Board has called for Carl Paladino's resignation following disparaging comments he made about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. In a special session this afternoon, the School Board's majority called on the Park District representative to step down.  If he refuses to do so, the board said it will push for his removal. Board members approved a resolution that reads in part:

"Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Buffalo Board of Education demands that Mr. Paladino immediately resign within 24 hours from his position with the Board.  In the event that Mr. Paladino declines to resign within 24 hours, the Board resolves that it shall retain outside legal counsel to file a 306 Petition with NYS Education Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia to pursue Mr. Paladino’s removal from the Buffalo Board of Education. Recommendations for outside counsel shall be made by the General Counsel."

Watch the entire special session meeting here.

Tags: 
Carl Paladino

Related Content

Mayor Brown says Paladino should go

By 3 hours ago
Chris Caya WBFO News

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says, community leaders need to find ways to bring people together.

But, Brown says, Carl Paladino's "terrible comments" about the President and First Lady hurt members of the community.  
    
"I do think he should do the right thing and resign from the school board," Brown said.  

At Niagara Square rally, BPTO urges "Paladino needs to go"

By 4 hours ago

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization rallied in Niagara Square this morning to urge the city's School Board and New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to proceed with the ouster of  Carl Paladino.


School board resolution calls for Paladino to resign

By 7 hours ago
WBFO News file photo

The Buffalo School Board is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday that will call for the ouster of board member Carl Paladino. A special session will be held at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall. 

Calling on state Education Commissioner to remove Paladino

By Dec 28, 2016
WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

Demands to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board continue following inappropriate remarks he made for an Artvoice survey last week.  The latest call for his ouster came Tuesday from State Assemblyman Sean Ryan of Buffalo. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Ryan issued a letter to the State Education Commissioner.

Common Council calls for Paladino's ouster from school board

By Dec 28, 2016
Mike Desmond/WBFO News

Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to seek the removal of Carl Paladino from the Buffalo School Board by State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. The move is mostly symbolic since the Council has little sway in the affairs of the Buffalo School District.

Civil rights leader questions claims that Paladino has no involvement in company operations

By & WBFO staff Dec 27, 2016
WBFO file photo

A community activist who opposed tax breaks for a project launched by a company with ties to Carl Paladino is reacting to a new firestorm of criticism that targets the Buffalo School Board member.

Paladino's son criticizes father's remarks

By WBFO Staff Dec 26, 2016
Brian Meyer WBFO

The son of Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino calls his father’s remarks about President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama “disrespectful and absolutely unnecessary.”