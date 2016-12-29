School Board demands Paladino's resignation

The Buffalo School Board has called for Carl Paladino's resignation following disparaging comments he made about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. In a special session this afternoon, the School Board's majority called on the Park District representative to step down. If he refuses to do so, the board said it will push for his removal. Board members approved a resolution that reads in part:

"Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Buffalo Board of Education demands that Mr. Paladino immediately resign within 24 hours from his position with the Board. In the event that Mr. Paladino declines to resign within 24 hours, the Board resolves that it shall retain outside legal counsel to file a 306 Petition with NYS Education Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia to pursue Mr. Paladino’s removal from the Buffalo Board of Education. Recommendations for outside counsel shall be made by the General Counsel."

Watch the entire special session meeting here.