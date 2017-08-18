School board will soon reveal replacement process for Paladino seat

The president of the Buffalo School Board is pleased the State Education Commissioner ruling to remove Carl Paladino from his Park District School Board seat. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says Barbara Seals Nevergold told reporters Paladino is to be removed immediately.

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley has reaction from the Buffalo School Board on the removal of Paladino.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued her decision to remove Paladino Thursday.

“Over the last couple of months we’ve had some very emotionally charged meetings because the public really, vehemently opposed the statements he made and that were in the Artvoice article,” remarked Seals Nevergold.

Seals Nevergold pointed to the behavior of Paladino, telling reporters the school board is ready to move forward without the distractions Paladino has caused. But who exactly would fill Paladino's Park District seat.

“The process is in place to replace a board member, who has left for whatever reason, and we will be sharing that process with the public – and it does have to occur within the next 30-days, so information will be coming out to explain to the public how that process is going to take place,” explained Seals Nevergold.

Six city school board members filed the application to the education department that called for Paladino's removal. But Board member Patty Pierce, a minority board member, had voted against resolutions. However, she appeared at Thursday's news conference.

“I didn’t feel as those the actions he was accused of warranted removal. I understand, though, the commissioners decision is the end all. I am an elected board member that has to continue to work with my fellow colleagues and I continue to do that – that’s why I’m here at this press conference today. I’m not here because I feel I scored a victory, but I am here to say that I will continue to work with my colleagues to move this district forward as we have all along,” Pierce remarked.

School board member Larry Quinn said he is disappointed by the ruling, but was not surprised. Quinn tells WBFO News he believes the powerful New York State United Teachers Union has taken over the city school board, influencing the majority members.