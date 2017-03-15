School Closings: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

By WBFO Staff 37 minutes ago

The following schools are closed on Wednesday, March 15, 2017:

Akron Central

Albion Central

Alden Central

Alexander Central

Alfred-Almond School District

Allegany-Limestone Central

Aloma D. Johnson Charter School
 
Al-Rasheed Academy

Amherst Central

Amherst Christian Academy

Andover Central

Attica Central

Barker Central

Batavia City

Bishop Timon/St. Jude School
    
Bolivar-Richburg Central

Buffalo Academy of Sacred Heart

Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School

Buffalo Catholic Elementary Schools

Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Seminary

Buffalo United Charter School

Byron Bergen Central

Canaseraga Central

Canisius High School

Cardinal O'Hara High School

Cassadaga Valley

Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls

Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central

Central Christian Academy, Dunkirk

Charter School for Inquiry

Charter School of Applied Technology

Cheektowaga Central

Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District

Christ the King School

Christian Academy of WNY

Christian Central Academy

Clarence Central

Cleveland Hill UFSD
Daemen College

Depew Schools

DeSales Catholic School

Dunkirk City Schools

East Aurora Union Free Schools

Eden Central

Elba Central

Ellicottville Central

Elmwood Village Charter School
    
Enterprise Charter School

Erie 1 BOCES, Harkness Center, Ken-Ton Center, Potter Center and Workforce Development
    
Erie 2 BOCES, Baker Road, Carrier Educational Center, Lo Guidice Educational Center, Ormsby Educational Center, Academy at Maple Avenue
   
Forestville Central

Fredonia Central

Frontier Central

Genesee Community College, Albion, Arcade, Batavia, Dansville, Lima,Medina and Warsaw
   
Geneseo Central
    
Global Concepts Charter School

Gowanda Central

Grand Island Central

Hamburg Central

Health Sciences Charter School

Holland Central

Holley Central

Holy Ghost Lutheran School

Houghton College Buffalo

Immaculate Conception, East Aurora

Iroquois Central

Kadimah Academy

Kendall Central

Ken-Ton Schools
   
King Center Charter School

Lackawanna City Schools

Lake Shore Central

Lancaster Central

LeRoy Central

Letchworth Central

Lewiston-Porter Central

Lockport City Schools
 
Lyndonville Central

Mary Queen of Angels School

Maryvale

Medina Central

Mount Mercy Academy

Mt. St. Mary's Academy

Nardin Academy
 
Nativity of Our Lord School

NCCC: All Campuses

New Life Christian School, Tonawanda

Newfane Central

Niagara Catholic High School

Niagara Charter School
   
Niagara Falls City Schools

Niagara University

Niagara Wheatfield Central School

Nichols School
    
North Collins Central

North Tonawanda

Notre Dame Academy: South Buffalo

Oakfield-Alabama Central

Oracle Charter School

Orchard Park Central

Our Lady Blessed Sacrament, Depew

Our Lady of Black Rock School

Our Lady of Victory School

Park School

Pavilion Central

Pembroke Central

Perry Central

Pine Valley Central

Pioneer Central

Queen of Heaven School

Randolph Central

Ripley Central

Royalton Hartland Central

Salamanca City Schools

Silver Creek Central

South Buffalo Charter School

Southtowns Catholic School

Springville-Griffith Schools

Ss. Peter & Paul School, Hamburg

Ss. Peter & Paul School, Williamsville

St. Aloysius Regional School, Springville
   
St. Andrew's Country Day School

St. Christopher's School

St. Francis High School

St. Gregory the Great School
 
St. John Baptist Church, Goodell St.

St. John Christian Academy

St. John Lutheran School

St. John the Baptist School, Kenmore

St. John Vianney School

St. Joseph School, University Heights

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

St. Mark Lutheran School

St. Mary's Elementary School
 
St. Mary's High School, Lancaster

St. Mary's School for the Deaf

St. Mary's School, Swormville

St. Peter Northridge Preschool

St. Peter's Lutheran School, Sanborn
    
St. Peter's Roman Catholic School

Stanley G. Falk School

Starpoint Central

Stella Niagara

Sweet Home Central

Tapestry Charter

Tonawanda City Schools

Warsaw Central

West Buffalo Charter School

West Seneca Central

West Seneca Christian

West Valley Central

Westminster Community Charter School
    
Whitesville Central

Williamsville Central

Wilson Central

WNY Maritime Charter School

Wyoming Central

