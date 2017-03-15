School Closings: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The following schools are closed on Wednesday, March 15, 2017:
Akron Central
Albion Central
Alden Central
Alexander Central
Alfred-Almond School District
Allegany-Limestone Central
Aloma D. Johnson Charter School
Al-Rasheed Academy
Amherst Central
Amherst Christian Academy
Andover Central
Attica Central
Barker Central
Batavia City
Bishop Timon/St. Jude School
Bolivar-Richburg Central
Buffalo Academy of Sacred Heart
Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School
Buffalo Catholic Elementary Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Seminary
Buffalo United Charter School
Byron Bergen Central
Canaseraga Central
Canisius High School
Cardinal O'Hara High School
Cassadaga Valley
Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls
Catholic Academy of West Buffalo
Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central
Central Christian Academy, Dunkirk
Charter School for Inquiry
Charter School of Applied Technology
Cheektowaga Central
Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District
Christ the King School
Christian Academy of WNY
Christian Central Academy
Clarence Central
Cleveland Hill UFSD
Daemen College
Depew Schools
DeSales Catholic School
Dunkirk City Schools
East Aurora Union Free Schools
Eden Central
Elba Central
Ellicottville Central
Elmwood Village Charter School
Enterprise Charter School
Erie 1 BOCES, Harkness Center, Ken-Ton Center, Potter Center and Workforce Development
Erie 2 BOCES, Baker Road, Carrier Educational Center, Lo Guidice Educational Center, Ormsby Educational Center, Academy at Maple Avenue
Forestville Central
Fredonia Central
Frontier Central
Genesee Community College, Albion, Arcade, Batavia, Dansville, Lima,Medina and Warsaw
Geneseo Central
Global Concepts Charter School
Gowanda Central
Grand Island Central
Hamburg Central
Health Sciences Charter School
Holland Central
Holley Central
Holy Ghost Lutheran School
Houghton College Buffalo
Immaculate Conception, East Aurora
Iroquois Central
Kadimah Academy
Kendall Central
Ken-Ton Schools
King Center Charter School
Lackawanna City Schools
Lake Shore Central
Lancaster Central
LeRoy Central
Letchworth Central
Lewiston-Porter Central
Lockport City Schools
Lyndonville Central
Mary Queen of Angels School
Maryvale
Medina Central
Mount Mercy Academy
Mt. St. Mary's Academy
Nardin Academy
Nativity of Our Lord School
NCCC: All Campuses
New Life Christian School, Tonawanda
Newfane Central
Niagara Catholic High School
Niagara Charter School
Niagara Falls City Schools
Niagara University
Niagara Wheatfield Central School
Nichols School
North Collins Central
North Tonawanda
Notre Dame Academy: South Buffalo
Oakfield-Alabama Central
Oracle Charter School
Orchard Park Central
Our Lady Blessed Sacrament, Depew
Our Lady of Black Rock School
Our Lady of Victory School
Park School
Pavilion Central
Pembroke Central
Perry Central
Pine Valley Central
Pioneer Central
Queen of Heaven School
Randolph Central
Ripley Central
Royalton Hartland Central
Salamanca City Schools
Silver Creek Central
South Buffalo Charter School
Southtowns Catholic School
Springville-Griffith Schools
Ss. Peter & Paul School, Hamburg
Ss. Peter & Paul School, Williamsville
St. Aloysius Regional School, Springville
St. Andrew's Country Day School
St. Christopher's School
St. Francis High School
St. Gregory the Great School
St. John Baptist Church, Goodell St.
St. John Christian Academy
St. John Lutheran School
St. John the Baptist School, Kenmore
St. John Vianney School
St. Joseph School, University Heights
St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute
St. Mark Lutheran School
St. Mary's Elementary School
St. Mary's High School, Lancaster
St. Mary's School for the Deaf
St. Mary's School, Swormville
St. Peter Northridge Preschool
St. Peter's Lutheran School, Sanborn
St. Peter's Roman Catholic School
Stanley G. Falk School
Starpoint Central
Stella Niagara
Sweet Home Central
Tapestry Charter
Tonawanda City Schools
Warsaw Central
West Buffalo Charter School
West Seneca Central
West Seneca Christian
West Valley Central
Westminster Community Charter School
Whitesville Central
Williamsville Central
Wilson Central
WNY Maritime Charter School
Wyoming Central