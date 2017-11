Kitchen connoisseurs know firsthand that it takes considerable effort to develop strong culinary skills.

For people who have physical disabilities, creating that perfect recipe can come with some challenges.

In a feature produced by Terrance Young, WBFO's Brian Meyer reports on D'Avolio Culinary Institute. The program is based on the campus of St. Mary's School for the Deaf on Main Street in Buffalo. It has helped many students find creative ways to tackle these challenges.