Schumer to call for investigation into small plane crashes

US Senator Charles Schumer is urging more action to be taken in assuring the safety of small aircraft.

Today, Schumer is expected to call on the National Transportation Safety Board investigate what he calls a trend of small plane crashes. Two small aircraft crashed in the New York City region last week, and there were 18 such accidents across the state last year. Schumer contends this puts people in the air and on the ground in danger.

He wants to learn what additional steps can be taken to improve the safety of operating such aircraft.