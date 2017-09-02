Schumer endorses Brown for re-election

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has received the endorsement of US Senator Charles Schumer in his re-election bid.

Schumer noted the economic growth the city has been experiencing of late, including a reduction in taxes and increased public safety as benefits that Brown has brought to the city. The mayor, who is seeking his fourth term, has received the endorsement of the Democratic Party, Working Families Party, Women's Equality Party and the Independence Party.

US Senator Charles Schumer
Credit WBFO File Photo / WBFO News

The primary election is scheduled for September 12th.

