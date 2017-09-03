Schumer expects bipartisan support for Harvey relief bill

US Senator Charles Schumer says Congress has a lot on its plate when lawmakers return to Washington after their summer recess. Both the House and Senate will be acting on a continuing resolution for government spending, an extension of the debt limit and tax reform.

President Trump is threatening a government shutdown if Congress does not include funding for his Mexican border wall. But Schumer says Hurricane Harvey has changed the dynamic. During an appearance in Plattsburgh on Friday, the New York Democrat said they'll be voting on a relief bill.

"It is well known that Texas senators, including Ted Cruz, fought money for (Hurricane) Sandy (in 2012)," Schumer said. "We will not do that. America has a great tradition. When one part of the country has trouble, the rest of the country gets together and helps out. So, we're not going to play tit for tat."

Schumer said the hurricane relief bill will receive bi-partisan support. He said his heart goes out to the victims who were devastated by the massive flood.

Regarding the border wall, Schumer, who serves as the Senate's minority leader, questions its need.

"Most Democrats and many Republicans are opposed to the border wall," Schumer said "I know the President wants it. But even people who support the wall don't want to shut down the government for it. We're waiting to hear a plan (from the President) on how Mexico will pay for it."

Schumer's recorded comments were provided by Albany public radio station WAMC.