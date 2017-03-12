Schumer to fight Trump's plan to cut TSA and Coast Guard budgets

Senator Chuck Schumer criticized President Trump's plan to slash costal and airport security funding.

The money would be used for his proposed wall on the Mexican border.

The cuts would eliminate grants to local law enforcement patrolling areas around airports, canine squads that sniff for bombs and weapons in airports, the Coast Guard's Maritime Security Response Team, and a few other services.

It amounts to an 11% cut to the Coast Guard and 14% to the TSA.

Schumer believes fighting the cuts is a battle that can be won. Democrats have the ability to filibuster they cuts if they chose to.

